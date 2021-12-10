Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after buying an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,915,000 after buying an additional 74,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.56 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

