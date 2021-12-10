Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) vs. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Head to Head Survey

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.14 $305.00 million $16.06 2.58 Bit Digital $21.07 million 19.94 -$1.91 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.25%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Risk and Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 5.19, meaning that its stock price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

