MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.00 Million

Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post sales of $537.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $541.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $443.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $619.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $633.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.30. MSCI has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

