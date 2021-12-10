MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $619.94 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $633.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

