Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mynaric’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Mynaric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYNA opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Mynaric has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.