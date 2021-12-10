Name Change Token (NCT) Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,402.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,689,751 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

