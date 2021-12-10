National Bankshares Analysts Give Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) a C$51.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.

TSE EIF opened at C$42.09 on Monday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$47.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

