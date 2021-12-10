National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.52 on Friday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

