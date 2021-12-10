National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

