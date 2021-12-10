National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.
NESR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 180,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.79. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
