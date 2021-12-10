National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 180,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.79. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

