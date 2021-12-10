National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

