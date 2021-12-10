Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

