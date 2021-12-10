Needham & Company LLC Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Hold

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.46.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

