Needham & Company LLC Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $41.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.11.

NEO stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,625,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,719,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

