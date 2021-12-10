Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €92.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €92.50 ($103.93) target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €83.35 ($93.65).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €111.00 ($124.72) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($130.51). The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.24.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.