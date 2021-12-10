NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report $11.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $49.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

