Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $5.22 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.