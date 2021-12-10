Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Buys $29,869.70 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6,010 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33.06.

On Monday, December 6th, Lincoln Camagu Mali acquired 36,133 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $187,530.27.

UEPS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

