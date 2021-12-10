Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $116.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $89.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

