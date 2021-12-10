New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,652,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $98,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 225,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 42,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

