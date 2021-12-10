New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $82.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $82,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 283.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

