New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,613 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $69,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after acquiring an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of AON stock opened at $295.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.07 and its 200-day moving average is $275.40. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

