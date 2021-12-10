New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,725 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,725 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of MetLife worth $55,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 207.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of MET opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.