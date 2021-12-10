New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 55,801 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $60,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

