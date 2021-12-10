New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 62,044 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $91,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.