Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report sales of $3.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.43 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 100,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.