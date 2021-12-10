Newscrypto (NWC) Trading 31.3% Lower This Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $72.25 million and $4.61 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.51 or 0.08275140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00083865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,113.46 or 1.00124296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars.

