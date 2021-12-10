NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 173,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,155,357 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

