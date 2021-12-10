NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 2.90. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

