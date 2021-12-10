NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $393.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.03 and a 200 day moving average of $372.90.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

