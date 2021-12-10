NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 202.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $52,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHPT opened at $20.69 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.