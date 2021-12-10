NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $2,368.25 on Major Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $2,368.25 or 0.04912206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $496,462.07 and $1,675.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00209254 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 210 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.