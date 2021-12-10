NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $85.13 on Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $34.49 million and $159,125.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $85.13 or 0.00172600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,126 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

