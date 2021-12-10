NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.08.

Shares of NICE opened at $300.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 100.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

