Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

