NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

