NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 970,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $168.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

