NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $172.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $168.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

