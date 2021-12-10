Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Pablo M. Koziner Sells 10,054 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nikola stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nikola by 117.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 290,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth $13,584,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nikola by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.