Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

FRPT opened at $103.85 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares worth $1,473,222. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

