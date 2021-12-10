Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Power REIT worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Power REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 46.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 30.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Shares of PW stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Power REIT has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $70.90.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Power REIT Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.