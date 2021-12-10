Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 330,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 107,576 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.