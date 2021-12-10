Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Nevro by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,457,000.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

