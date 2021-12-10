Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3,441.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

