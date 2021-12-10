Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,260 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3,441.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 181.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

RUTH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $668.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

