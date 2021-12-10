Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD opened at $35.30 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,625 shares of company stock worth $6,732,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

