Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Berry by 49,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

