Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $593.27 million, a PE ratio of 112.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

