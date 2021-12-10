Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$9.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.42. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

