Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $17.32 million and $2.28 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00011026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00056644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.31 or 0.08449448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00082643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.11 or 0.99640979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,242 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.